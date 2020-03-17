Vacant Muskegon Heights house destroyed; cause unknown

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire officials are investigating after a fire broke out and explosion destroyed a vacant house in Muskegon County.

It was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday at a house in the 2000 block of Superior Street near Getty Street in Muskegon Heights.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route while authorities investigate.

Authorities investigating a house explosion in Muskegon Heights Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean said the house, which is considered a total loss, had been vacant for nearly three weeks.

Firefighters are sifting through the debris for remains in case there were any squatters inside the house at the time. Dean said there is no reason to believe anyone was injured.

The cause of the explosion and fire remains under investigation.

News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.