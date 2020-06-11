Authorities: Adult son in custody after 2 killed near Muskegon

Emergency responders on the scene of a double homicide on Sundrop Circle in an Egelston Township mobile home park on June 11, 2020.

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man and a woman were killed in an apparent domestic situation at a home east of Muskegon Thursday.

A 20-year-old suspect is in custody, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says. Its preliminary investigation indicated he is the victims’ adopted son.

Deputies were called to Sundrop Circle in the Egelcraft Mobile Home Park around 3:30 p.m. They attempted CPR on the victims, but they did not survive.

Emergency responders at the scene told News 8 the two appear to have died of blunt trauma.

Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Shane Brown says the homicides stemmed from a domestic assault and that neighbors tried to intervene to stop the fight, but couldn’t.