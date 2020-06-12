Authorities: Double homicide suspect beat, stabbed parents

Courtesy photos of Maureen and Randy Scholtens and the June 2020 booking photo of their son Gregory Scholtens.

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County authorities say a man killed his adoptive mother and then lay in wait for his father before killing him, too.

Maureen Scholtens was 56 years old. She retired in 2016 from teaching at Oakridge Public Schools. She and her husband Randy Scholtens, 60, lived at the Egelcraft Mobile Home Park in Egelston Township, east of Muskegon.

Their adopted son, Gregory Scholtens, is being held at the Muskegon County Jail of two charges of open murder.

Emergency responders on the scene of a double homicide on Sundrop Circle in an Egelston Township mobile home park on June 11, 2020.

According to the preliminary investigation, sometime before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the son killed his mother inside the home. Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Shane Brown said the initial investigation indicates Gregory Scholtens then waited for his father and attacked him when he came in.

Randy Scholtens fought back and the fight spilled out onto the front lawn. A couple of neighbors, both believed to be in their 60s, brandished tire irons and stopped the attack, but it was too late. A deputy attempted to revive Randy Scholtens, but he died at the scene.

A Michigan State trooper took Gregory Scholtens, 25, into custody without further incident.

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy, but it appears a variety of weapons, fists and stabbing were used to kill the victims.

The suspect is cooperative, authorities say. He is expected to be arraigned Monday.