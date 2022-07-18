GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Ravenna man faces a federal weapons charge after authorities found several guns and so-called ‘Glock switches’ at his home.

Zebulon Nester, 26, is accused of a federal count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, court documents filed July 1 show.

A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives agent wrote in a criminal complaint that agents searched Nester’s home on June 27, 2022. Investigators say they found two handguns and three long guns in a safe in the house and a sawed-off shotgun, six long guns — including a rifle capable of fully automatic firing — and a pistol in the garage. They also found ammunition.

In the living room, agents said they found “several ‘Glock switches.'” A Glock switch is a device that is used to convert a semiautomatic pistol into a fully automatic weapon, the court document explains.

The ATF agent said Nester’s wife showed investigators a photo dated June 22 in which Nester was holding one of the pistols from the safe. She said the guns in the safe were hers but she said she didn’t know there were more guns in the garage, the court document said. She said her husband often spent time in the garage.

Nester was convicted in 2014 of felony assault with intent to rob while unarmed. He was sentenced to prison and ultimately released from parole in January 2022. As a convicted felon, he should not have any guns.