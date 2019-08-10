Police: Motorcyclist dies in Muskegon Twp crash

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 29-year-old male motorcyclist has died after a crash in Muskegon Township.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday on Apple Avenue, near the Mill Iron Road intersection.

Police say a motorcyclist traveling west on Apple Avenue crashed into a Dodge Journey that pulled out north from a parking lot just west of the intersection.

The Dodge Journey was attempting to cross all five lanes of Apple Avenue to get to another parking lot when it was struck by the westbound motorcycle, police say.

Police say the motorcyclist later died at a local hospital.

The 29-year-old female driver of the Dodge Journey and her two passengers were also taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries, police say.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.