MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Artists in the Muskegon area are invited to show off their creativity by taking part in a public art project.

The #LAFRocks Project is all part of the upcoming Lakeshore Art Festival in downtown Muskegon.

Those who take part are asked to create a work of art out of a small boulder or rock. The accepted pieces will be on display during the art festival this June. The general public can also take part and decorate their own rocks once the festival begins.

“Painting rocks is a really trendy idea right now,” said Bre McCarthy, co-director of Lakeshore Art Festival. “We love the concept because anyone can paint a rock, anyone can go out to your backyard and find a rock as your canvas … we are planning having these masterpieces be on display during the festival and throughout downtown this summer.”

She said festival organizers are looking for creative ideas and are interested in seeing what people come up with.

“It’s great for downtown. Part of our mission is to bring art to everyone and so not only does this support our local businesses. It supports our artists, and it just brings some recognition to our community as well,” said McCarthy.

The Lakeshore Art Festival is happening June 24 and 25 in downtown Muskegon. Artists 18 and older are invited to apply to participate in #LAFRocks no later than March 22.

You can find a link to more information about submissions at the Lakeshore Art Festival website.