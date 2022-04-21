MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Are your children safe in their car seats? One west Michigan organization is hosting monthly training courses to make sure kids are secure and parents are educated.

“We know this is a need and we want to try and make it happen,” said Catholic Charities West Michigan pregnancy support counselor and baby pantry coordinator Molly Thomas.

Classes take place monthly and last two hours. Registration information and details about the hands-on courses can be found online.

Thomas says there’s a demand for education surrounding the topic of safety, installation age and weight requirements, especially since the completion of these courses reward families in need with a brand-new car seat.

“Because of liability reasons and things like that, we don’t accept used car seats to be donated,” said Thomas. “These are things that have to be brand new. We just knew that car seat safety was important in the community,” she added.

Funding for the new car seats come from the Towsley Foundation.