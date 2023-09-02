MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday, more than 100 participants ran or walked to raise money for people who are blind or visually impaired.

The 17th annual Run for Sight 5K started at 8:30 a.m. at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon. The event, presented by Shoreline Vision, raised money for the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. The organization helps around 1,000 children and adults who have low vision or are blind in Michigan.

Among the runners was Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein. He has been blind since birth and is an avid runner. He said the Run for Sight 5K was a special event because it brings people together for a good cause.

“The reason that this matters is that for people who have disabilities, the one thing that they crave, the one thing that they strive for, the one thing that they work at, is being independent, and the fact that all these people are out here today to support the blind and visually impaired, gives us a sense of hope, that tomorrow can be better than today,” Bernstein said.

At the end of the 5K, medals were given to the top three finishers in each age and gender category. Bernstein won third place for his category, and said he already has his next race planned, the New York City Marathon in November.