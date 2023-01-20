GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon YMCA is hosting its annual Black Tie at the Y event to benefit its Livestrong program.

Like many YMCAs across the country, the Muskegon Y has a Livestrong program, which supports cancer survivors and helps them reclaim their strength.

“It brings (cancer survivors) together in a way that’s meant to look at them as an entire person when they talk about recovery and reentry into normal functionary processes outside of fighting cancer,” Michael Ramsey, host and auctioneer, said.

The Feb. 4 event includes a full dinner with prime rib, salmon and chicken with “all the fixings” and an open bar, Ramsey said.

A 50/50 raffle and a live silent auction will also be held to benefit the program.

“We always have really great items from our neighbors, local businesses, but we also do these experiences,” Ramsey explained. “We have in the past done helicopter rides, airplane rides over the lake, weekends away in North Carolina, wonderful experiences that get to be a fun thing.”

For those not in attendance, bidding for the silent auction is also available online.

For more information, visit the YMCA’s website.