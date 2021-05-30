Annual Blessing of the Boats held in Muskegon

The Aquastar docked in Muskegon on May 30, 2021.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The boating season launched Sunday with the annual Blessing of the Boats in Muskegon.

Each year, boats line up and sail along Muskegon Lake to the lighthouse on Lake Michigan. As they return, they get a blessing from a reverend.

“It’s a way to kick off summer in a spiritual way. With the blessing, we hope to convey some safety on the lakes,” Patrick McKee, president of Port City Cruise Lines, which owns the lead boat the Aquastar, said. “It’s just become a part of our lives and a great tradition for Muskegon.”

The event has held yearly for the last 20 years.

The Aquastar, which runs short cruises on Lake Michigan, normally holds about 150 passengers but that was halved this year as pandemic concerns continue.