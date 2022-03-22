MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Protesters returned to Muskegon City Hall Tuesday night to raise concerns about a company that does medical testing on animals.

Northern Biomedical Research purchased land that was owned by the city, and a new special designation of the property will allow the company to apply for tax breaks.

The voices speaking against the proposal made their opposition clear during public comment.

“They take our city’s good name, our trust in our elected officials and most of all the lives of innocent animals,” one woman said.

The city commission voted unanimously in favor of creating the Commercial Rehabilitation District, which includes the site on Olthoff Drive and an additional 10 acres next to the property.

“This is not for Muskegon, we do not want it here. We do not want our money spent on killing animals, period,” one man said.

The commission’s approval of the site designation means the company and others who purchase neighboring land in the district can apply to have taxable value on the property frozen for up to 10 years.

Essentially, a business would be paying taxes on the land and not the building they plan to construct. Local and state school taxes would be assessed.

Some city leaders say the investment would bring jobs and other tax revenue to the area.

Mike Franzak, the planning director for the city, said it is unlikely a business making an investment of this size would leave after tax abatements ended.

“This is a $40 million investment, it’s quite large. It would be very doubtful that any company would put that type of money into a community and leave after 10 years,” Franzak said.

Hannah Hilborn, who opposes the plan, sees this as another step to green light the Northern Biomedical Research site.

“Publicly they’re saying this could be for anybody, anybody that would move in, but the timing is exactly in line with, ‘OK, we’re voting for the purchase agreement, now we’ve got to get them abatements,’” Hilborn said.

The county has to sign off on the district within 28 days.

City commissioners would still have to vote on if the tax abatement will be granted.