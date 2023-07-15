MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Hackley Library in Muskegon is hosting a Celtic band and a hip-hop artist this month.

Uneven Ground will perform Tuesday, July 18, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Amber Chene will perform Thursday, July 20, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mallory Metzger, the marketing and program coordinator for the library, said this is not the first time Uneven Ground has performed at Hackley Library.

“They are phenomenal, so lively. I must say each one of the band members, there’s five of them, they play instruments, they sing, it really gets the energy going. You can feel the vibe in the room when they perform,” she said. “They are so energetic, they’re passionate about their music and they’re super talented. So we’re really excited to have them back at the library.”

She said the band will perform on the main level of the library with the stained glass windows in the background.

The band is local to West Michigan.

“We love having people come from everywhere. It’s always a great time to have people come from all over. But it’s such a special thing, too, to be able to have local performers share their talents in our own community,” Metzger said.

Amber Chene is a rap performer from Detroit who released her debut album, “Golden Ratio,” last year.

“She’s very up and coming, very popular on the east side,” Metzger said. “Very talented. She is a rapper, hip hop artist, and that’ll be something brand new for us here at the library. … It’ll be really fun to engage with the audience and hear her poetic talents.”

She said the library is thrilled to have her perform for the community.

Hackley Library brings in a variety of musicians for performances every few months. Metzger said the library is open to suggestions about what it should offer next, whether that is a genre or a specific artist.

“Music has always been very popular here. It’s a great way to just enjoy an evening,” she said. “Come on a date night. Come with your family. Come by yourself to enjoy a nice evening of music. It’s really for everyone.”

Library staff is asking people to register for the performances in advance so they can get an idea of how many people will be coming, but it’s not required.

“If you decide the night of, 20 minutes before, ‘Hey, I want to go,’ you absolutely can,” she said. “It’s free to enjoy and we’re definitely looking forward to it.”