AG to hold news conference after 5 charged in inmate’s death

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Attorney General Dana Nessel will be holding a news conference Friday to discuss the results of two in-custody death investigations.

Nessel will be discussing the results of her department’s in-custody death investigations of Paul Bulthouse at the Muskegon County Jail and Anthony Scott Hulon at the Lansing Police Department Detention Center.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. Friday. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

On Thursday, four jail staff members — Jeffrey Patterson, Crystal Greve, Jamall Lane and Sgt. David Vanderlaan — and nurse Aubrey Schotts were charged with involuntary manslaughter-failure to perform a legal duty in connection Bulthouse’s death.

The AG’s Office launched its inquiry into Bulthouse’s death in August 2019 following a Target 8 investigation.

State prosecutors say the five defendants were on duty the night Bulthouse, 39, suffered 17 seizures in a jail cell before dying on April 4, 2019.