MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Attorney General Dana Nessel visited Muskegon Public Schools Friday afternoon to discuss school safety in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting.

Administrators shared new ways they are working to address safety in a roundtable discussion.

“I have been going all over this state and I asked the same questions that I was asking to Muskegon today which is, what safety protocols (do) you have in place from an equipment standpoint? What is it that you need?” Nessel said.

Nessel toured part of a school building to see new locks and other tools to make it more secure.

Attorney General Dana Nessel at Muskegon Public Schools (Sept. 9, 2022)

The attorney general also called for more resources for schools and changes in the law.

“I am a big supporter of a number of different reforms that we need at the legislative level to allow law enforcement to have the tools that they need to do their jobs to protect their communities,” Nessel said.

Nessel says she and the majority of Michiganders supports safe gun storage law.

“It’s very simple, saying if you’re a gun owner who makes certain that that gun is secured safely in a place that your child or any children living in your household won’t have access to it. It’s not rocket science and I think most people believe that it’s important,” Nessel said.

Red flag laws and raising the legal age to purchase a firearm to 21 were also discussed.

“Most 18-year-olds are still in school and for an 18-year-old who might be a senior in high school to be able to go out and purchase a deadly weapon and very easily bring it into a school environment is dangerous,” Nessel said.

The attorney general is calling for funding to be provided to districts in greater financial need.

“How safe your child is in school should not be predicated on how wealthy your school district is and we have to do something to level the playing field so that each and every parent can send their child to school knowing that their school is gonna be the safest they possibly can be,” Nessel said.