GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The attorney general’s office has filed felony charges against a Fruitport man for allegedly making multiple threats of gun violence against the state.

Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit charged Daniel Callahan, 67, with one count of false report or threat of terrorism and computers and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Both felony charges carry a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The AG’s office alleges Callahan repeatedly made threats of gun violence during his appeal in a separate case against the state at Michigan Court of Appeals 3rd District in Grand Rapids.

On Feb. 15, Callahan said on the record, “What is it going to take, somebody to get shot before the State acts on it?” Then, on Feb. 23, Callahan filed a pleading in the same case, saying that if the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court did not act lawfully, they and other entities would earn a “future Performance Award for ‘MSU Stage Act 2, West Michigan 2023,” according to an AG’s office news release.

Callahan was arrested on March 4 but is currently out on bond awaiting trial. He will be back in court for a probable cause conference on March 14.