MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The future home of a $250 million development along Muskegon Lake will welcome the community to its grounds Saturday.

Adelaide Pointe is hosting “Art at the Pointe,” an art sale by Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective that benefits local artists and childhood literacy group Read Muskegon.

Adelaide Pointe co-founder Dr. Emily Leestma said after several years of Art at the Yard in Grand Haven, Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective was ready to bring an event to Muskegon.

“We thought it was a great opportunity,” Emily Leestma said. “It’s a great event to help local artists as we help a nonprofit in the area.”

Art at the Pointe runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Live music, a food truck and cash bar will also be available for visitors.

The event comes just a few weeks before a compactor will roll into Adelaide Pointe to start preparing the site for construction.

Adelaide Pointe is still waiting on a permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to begin work on its new marina. If all goes well, work on the rock wall for the proposed marina should start this month and crews should start installing the road and utility infrastructure for Adelaide Pointe within the next two months, according to development co-founder Ryan Leestma.

(A conceptual rendering provided by Adelaide Pointe shows what the site’s mixed-use facility may look like.)

(A conceptual rendering provided by Leestma Management shows the building that would house the boat dealership at Adelaide Pointe.)

(A conceptual rendering provided by Adelaide Pointe shows a proposed public beach on the property’s western peninsula.)

He said that so far, the Adelaide Pointe team has reserved more than half of the development’s planned mass timber condominiums, totaling an estimated $16 million. Leestma said the most expensive units went first.

Ryan Leestma said storage units are also going fast.

“We can’t keep up. Our sales are running four months ahead of construction,” he told News 8 last week.

He expects to build an additional 5,500-square-foot industrial building this fall that’ll house private garages to store boats and other items.

If the project stays on track, construction on Adelaide Pointe’s mixed-use building that will house Barrio Tacos should start this year and crews would start building the condominiums in February 2023.