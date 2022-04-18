MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A once industrial shoreline on Muskegon Lake could be reinvented soon.

Last year, developers with Leestma Management in Grand Rapids bought a 30-acre plot of land where they hope to launch a marina. The project near Shoreline Drive and W Western Avenue is set to be called Adelaide Pointe.

“This is going to be a transformational project,” said owner Ryan Leestma.

The quarter billion-dollar project will bring 270 boat slips, condos, an event center, restaurant and commercial buildings. There will also be a yacht broker out of Chicago, which will have boats for rent.

A rendering of Adelaide Pointe. (Courtesy Leestma Management)

As they await final approval from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Leestma said they gutted and remodeled buildings on site. He said they’ve also worked to remove garbage, fencing, asbestos, lead paint and invasive species.

Leestma said the new marina would give the public better access to the waterfront.

“There isn’t going to be anything like it in the state of Michigan period, and I want to show everybody in West Michigan that Muskegon can be the biggest and baddest waterfront community,” said Leestma. “We don’t have that many luxuries in Muskegon but I believe the market is there.”

The city said the project could help their often-overlooked community rake in even more tourism dollars.

“It’s going to have a huge impact economically very quickly,” said Jake Eckholm, the director of development services for the city of Muskegon. “Over the course of years we’ll have a lot of tax-based impacts, which will allow us to provide an even higher level of public service.”

Eckholm said the addition of the marina could also be a catalyst for more development in the county.

“We are definitely very excited about the development,” said Eckholm. “I think it’s going to be a great final product, not only for the folks that make the choice to buy those residential units and fill those commercial opportunities but for the residents that are already biking and walking and enjoying those views.”

The developers say pending EGLE approval, they’re hoping to start construction in June and launch the marina next spring.