NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A yellow dot sticker attached to cars can help save lives in Muskegon County.

The countywide “Yellow Dot” program is among the first of its kind in Michigan. It helps drivers get emergency care quickly after an accident on the road, which is critical to improve chances of survival.

“It’s very crucial to get that care to them as soon as possible,” Norton Shores Police Chief Marc Vanderstelt told News 8.

It’s been nearly three years since the Yellow Dot program launched on a wide scale, including within several police and fire departments across Muskegon County. Now, they’re getting the word out again, emphasizing that the program can be essential in worst-case scenarios.

The program aims to help senior drivers or those with existing medical conditions. It’s used when police respond to a crash and the injured driver can’t communicate with first responders. If the driver has a yellow dot on their windshield, first responders can get critical information right away.

The yellow dot tells first responders they can find the driver’s medical information in a yellow envelope in the glove compartment. The form shows the driver’s allergies, medical history, any medications they take, emergency contacts and their blood type.

“Especially if there’s any underlying some type of medical condition they may have or ailments they may have, we can identify that stuff and provide them the proper care as quick as possible,” Vanderstelt said.

You can sign up for the program by calling or visiting your local police department in Muskegon County. At the Norton Shores Police Department at 4814 Henry Street, you will receive a yellow envelope which contains the yellow dot sticker and a form on which to fill out your medical information.

After you fill out your information, staff can take your picture and attach it to the form. You can then stick the yellow dot sticker to your windshield and put the whole envelope in your glove compartment.

Participants are encouraged to update their information on the medical form every six months.