A Twin Lakes man dies after fatal crash near US-31

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post is helping investigate a fatal car crash that happened early Friday morning.

The fatal crash only involved one vehicle and happened on Skyline Dr near US-31 around 1:45 a.m.

Originally, a Muskegon City police officer was responding to a well-being check on Memorial Causeway near Skyline Dr where it appeared a man was standing outside of his car on the side of the road.

When the officer arrived, the man got back in his vehicle and sped off on Skyline Dr on the wrong side of the road.

The police officer did not pursue and later OnStar called Muskegon Central Dispatch to let them know the vehicle was involved in a crash on Skyline Dr near US-31.

The investigation of the crash showed the man was traveling at a high rate of speed when he left the wrong side of the road down an embankment and hit a tree.

The man was taken to Mercy Health Hospital by ambulance where he later died.