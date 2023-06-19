Twins Max and Miles were part of a group from A Kid Again that visited Michigan’s Adventure on June 19, 2023.

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids with life-threatening conditions and special needs got the chance to enjoy Michigan’s Adventure on Monday with their families.

It was the third year the nonprofit A Kid Again organized the outing at the park north of Muskegon welcoming nearly 2,000 people. Michigan’s Adventure and its parent company Cedar Fair provided free admission and lunch.

Kim Gable came to park with her 10-year-old twin sons Max and Miles.

“You feel kind of excluded a lot of the times, so (it’s nice) being around other kids that are in wheelchairs or walkers or have other issues that make you feel like you feel like you kind of stand out from other people,” Gable said.

A Kid Again plans similar activities across the country, Shawna Roskoski, a program coordinator, said.

“(Last year) was my first adventure … and I really had no idea what to expect and you leave in tears every time. The stories from the families during the day, just thanking you,” Roskoski said.

Elise Klosowski was visiting from Livonia with her 8-year-old daughter.

“Everybody here is so understanding of kids with different needs,” Klosowski said. “She has a rare disease called tuberous sclerosis complex. It’s a mutated gene, so she has epilepsy, autism, kidney disease.”

She said the day provides support from other families.

“We can almost forget about all of the extra things that we deal with. We can forget about the medication, phone calls and the emergencies,“ Klosowski said.

The day also helps gives siblings a chance to enjoy the park.

“They get to just enjoy a park without having to worry about anything. They’ve enjoyed being around other siblings who have kids who are medically complex. It’s been huge for them,” Klosowski said.

“It’s great to see that there are companies like that, that care and think of the kids,” Gable said.