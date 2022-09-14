MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Developers behind a $250 million project adding a marina, condominiums, retail and public space to Muskegon Lake have reached an agreement with the city.

Tuesday night, the Muskegon City Commission unanimously approved a consent agreement with Adelaide Pointe that gives the developer access to the city boat launch for Adelaide Pointe’s in-and-out boat storage business. In return, Adelaide Pointe will give the city public access to its peninsula and lakeshore for public recreational use.

“This is a huge step,” said Ryan Leestma, co-founder of Adelaide Pointe.

The public use agreement will remain intact as long as Adelaide Pointe uses the city boat launch.

The new deal replaces a consent agreement approved by the city last year. The measure had to be updated because of changes involving the project.

After a Monday work session, city planning staff updated the current agreement to remove an exclusivity clause this is to clarify that Adelaide Pointe could use the boat launch during the terms of the agreement. But a couple residents did voice concerns about the city moving too fast on developing the lakefront.

“I agree that these guys are very nice and that the development is going to be beautiful, but how much of it do we need and where do we draw the line? And for me, we need time. I don’t think we’re taking enough time. We just got our lake off the list of crappy lakes in the country and now instantly we’re going to build giant waterscapes of docks, floating docks. And I understand that you can fish and you can walk and you can do these things. But how much should we do?” resident Derek Olson asked.

“I just don’t want to see us do the same thing that the previous generations did by building and filling the lake with things that aren’t natural and that isn’t pristine,” Olson added.

Ryan Leestma countered concerns by explaining how the development team plans to voluntarily invest $1.5 million to restore the peninsulas.

“Our goal was to actually make everything better,” Ryan Leestma told the commission.

He says Adelaide Pointe will use a floating dock to not disturb the bottom of the lake, will minimize the height of the rock wall and use Michigan fieldstone and logs to create lake habitat. They also plan to add native plant species that survive and thrive on lower light levels created by the docks.

Leestma says Adelaide Pointe will also minimize dredging and remove foundry sand dumped in the lake when the property was used industrially.

“Nobody in the state of Michigan has directly mitigated a dredging project,” Leestma said.

“What is the south shoreline of Muskegon Lake historically? The place that has the most environmental injustice than anywhere except Detroit. That’s not right, that’s not right. Well how do we fix that? We make all these environmental improvements,” Ryan Leestma added.

“I just want to encourage everyone. There’s a lot of information out there. Everyone’s very interested in seeing the best for Muskegon Lake and I think that this is a good thing,” said resident Craig Person, who created a video about the development and talked to environmental experts about it.

Leestma said the next step is getting a city development agreement to pursue financing and securing a permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy for the work.

“That is a very long process. The DNR and EGLE, obviously they don’t look at projects like this very often. In fact, this is really the first major marina construction project that’s taken place in the state of Michigan for about 30 years. So like, the emphasis is super on, ‘how do we do this right?’” Leestma said.

“This isn’t the end of it. This is kind of the beginning of the formally we’re getting underway,” Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson said.

Leestma says if the EGLE permit comes by October, the team will begin work on the rock wall immediately, with about $65 million in development projects starting next year. Adelaide Pointe will also consider adding a 110-room hotel to its plans in the future.