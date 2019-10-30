Lending store robber charged in Muskegon Co.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man sentenced to prison for robbing money lending stores has been charged in another crime.

James Hebrank was arraigned Tuesday on a robbery charge in connection to the Nov. 28, 2018 robbery of a lending store in Roosevelt Park near Muskegon, according to Muskegon County Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat.

In July, he was sentenced by an Ottawa County judge to seven years and one month in prison for the two armed robberies he pleaded guilty to in April. Hebrank was sentenced to 85 months for each count but will serve them concurrently. The judge also barred him from a mandatory work release.

The crimes took place Dec. 4, 2018 at the Check ‘N Go on S. Washington Avenue in Holland and Dec. 7, 2018 at the Cash Store on Cottonwood Drive in Jenison.

Authorities said Hebrank is believed to have also robbed lending stores in Kentwood and Fremont as well as an attempted robbery in Alpine Township.

A tip led the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office to Hebrank in December, and he was arrested without incident.