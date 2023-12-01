GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal government says it has recovered more than $98,000 in back wages for 32 security guards employed by the city of Muskegon Heights.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division said it found out that the Muskegon Heights Housing Commission did not pay overtime wages for the security guards who worked at Parkside Manor and Columbia Court. The commission classified them as independent contractors instead of as employees who should have received overtime.

In total, the federal government said it was able to recover $98,316 in back wages and damages for the security guards.

“Misclassification of workers as independent contractors when they are, in fact, employees deprives them of their full wages, benefits and protections, including unemployment insurance,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Mary O’Rourke said in a news release. “This is a serious national problem that harms workers when jobs are lost, exposes them to larger tax withholdings and denies workers’ compensation needed after work-related injuries.”

The housing commission was also fined $9,310 in penalties for willful violations of overtime provision, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The investigation reviewed the housing commission’s pay practices from May 2020 to May 2023.