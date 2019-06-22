84-year-old hit and killed by pickup truck driver

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mi. (WOOD) — An 84-year-old man was hit and killed by a young pickup-truck driver Friday evening.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile was backing out of a business parking lot on S. Bolen Road, south of E. Apple Avenue , around 6:15 p.m. when the driver struck Earl Roomsburg of Egelston Township.

Roomsburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved. This incident remains under investigation by the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.