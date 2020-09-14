81-year-old held at knifepoint in Norton Shores home

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Norton Shores are investigating a home invasion where an 81-year-old man was held at knifepoint in his home.

The Norton Shores Police Department says it happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Harbor Point Drive near Forest Park Road. Police say the intruder threatened the homeowner with a knife.

The homeowner was not injured, police say.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Norton Shores Police Department at 231.733.269 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.