8 more Muskegon Co. students charged with making threats

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Eight more students have been charged with making threats against schools in Muskegon County.

Seventeen students have been charged in total, the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office said in a Friday release. It said the student range in age from 11 years old to 18 years old.

The schools involved in the threats are Mona Shores, Muskegon, Reeths-Puffer, Oakridge, Whitehall and Fruitport, officials say.

The charges come following the Oxford High School shooting. Over 100 school districts statewide have had to shut down due to copycat threats.

Muskegon County has started a School Safety Task Force to address the threats at its schools.