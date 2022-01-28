$75K bond for man found with missing FL teens

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was found near Muskegon with three missing Florida teens has been charged and is being held on $75,000 bond.

Jeannel Louiral, 24, was arrested outside of a Fruitport Township hotel on Tuesday after being found with three missing teenage girls, two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old, from Florida.

On Friday, he was charged on five counts, including accosting children for immoral purposes, harboring runaways, contributing to the delinquency of minors and possession of a controlled substance.

Louiral was taken into custody in Muskegon and is being held on $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 14.