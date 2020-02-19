Closings & Delays
Power restored in Muskegon, Ottawa counties

Muskegon County

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Power has been restored to around 7,000 Consumers Energy customers in Muskegon and Ottawa counties.

According to Consumers Energy’s outage map, the outage was first reported around 7:30 a.m Wednesday. Power came back around 10:30 a.m. It’s unknown what caused the outage.

Oakridge Public Schools closed Wednesday due to the outage. Muskegon Area District Library’s Ravenna and Egelston branches were closed until the power came back on.

