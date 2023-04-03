MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has announced another round of water infrastructure projects to be covered by federal coronavirus relief grants, including seven in West Michigan.

In all, about $140 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will be dispersed to cover projects in 24 communities. Sixteen of them will be covered completely, while the eight others will get additional aid from the State Revolving Fund.

The funding was included as a part of Senate Bill 0565. It was introduced in 2021 and passed with broad bipartisan support last year.

Muskegon Heights and Reed City will each have two projects covered. Muskegon Heights will get $8.4 million to replace lead service lines across the city — something that is now required by the state by 2041. The city will also receive $3 million to replace some water mains, including lines on Sanford Street, Columbia Street and Fifth Street.

“I’m excited to see the positive impact this funding will have on the well-being of Muskegon Heights residents,” state Rep. Jon Bumstead, R-North Muskegon, said in a release. “Infrastructure investments like these are critical for growth and prosperity in any community and it is exciting to see this project gain legs.”

Reed City will receive approximately $17.5 million, with most of it slotted to upgrade the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

Three Rivers, Paw Paw and Hartford will also receive funds. Three Rivers will get approximately $4.2 million for service line replacements. Paw Paw will get 875 million to help upgrade the village’s wastewater management site. Hartford will receive $372,500.