6 years after Heeringa vanished: 'No Jes, no justice'
NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday marks six years since Jessica Heeringa was abducted from the Norton Shores gas station where she worked.
The 25-year-old mother was working alone at the business when she vanished the night of April 26, 2013, leaving behind her coat, purse and car.
Her disappearance remained a mystery for three years until a botched abduction led to a break in the case.
Jeffrey Willis was arrested in 2016 for trying to take a 16-year-old walking home from a party. With the help evidence uncovered in his silver minivan and home, police connected Willis to the murders of Heeringa and Rebekah Bletsch.
Willis was convicted of Heeringa’s murder in May 2018 and given a sentence of life in prison. However, her Heeringa's body has never been found.
Notably absent from the trial was Heeringa’s family. They said there's not enough evidence to show Willis killed her, and that they still believed she's alive.
“No Jes, no justice,” they posted on the "Find Jessica Heeringa" Facebook page. They shared the same message for this somber anniversary, adding that the case is not closed until Heeringa is found.
“… it doesn't really matter if you think she is alive or she is no longer here, or who you think abducted her, whats important is SHE IS FOUND,” the post stated in part.
Anyone with information about where Heeringa may be can submit their anonymous tip to 231.222.0278.
