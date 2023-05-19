MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon has been turned into an obstacle course with 25 obstacles covering the beach.

The eighth annual ForeShore Adventure Run on Saturday will be full of sand, surf and sweat, according to race co-director Melissa Boughner.

“Sand, you’re obviously running in sand. You’re surfing, the idea is that you’re going to get wet,” Boughner said. “So you’re going to be surfing through those, and of course sweat. You’re going to be pouring sweat by the time this is all said and done.”

The races start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with runners going in waves that are five minutes apart. Competitors will have to jump, swing and crawl through obstacles like rope swings, monkey bars and large sand hills.

“Your 50-foot water slide, you’re going under netting, you’re balancing on things, we’re going to test just about every skill in the books through this course,” Boughner said.

The eighth annual ForeShore Adventure Run will take place Saturday.

The eighth annual ForeShore Adventure Run will take place Saturday.

The eighth annual ForeShore Adventure Run will take place Saturday.

The eighth annual ForeShore Adventure Run will take place Saturday.

More than 800 runners signed up for the race, ranging from 5 years old to 79 years old.

“If that doesn’t motivate us to run it, I don’t know what does,” Boughner said.

All of the money raised from the race goes to help people in need through the Muskegon Rescue Mission.

“All the proceeds are benefiting our local community right here, providing meals. It costs $2.07 to provide a complete nutritious meal in our shelters and when you run you are providing on average 25 meals,” Boughner said.

After working long hours setting up the course, Boughner said she’s excited to see their team’s hard work pay off.

“I’m thrilled to see this come to life from the design to the build to see it actually completed and watch all those hundreds and hundreds of runners enjoy themselves,” Boughner said.

Registration is still open for the race and Boughner said anyone is welcome to walk up the morning of and register.