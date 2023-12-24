MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Over half of the apartments in a senior living complex in Muskegon were damaged when a pipe burst Sunday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., crews with the Muskegon Fire Department were sent to Nelson Place Apartments, located at 350 Houston Avenue, for a fire sprinkler activation alarm.

Responding crews learned that a 6-inch fire suppression supply pipe on the top floor of the four-story apartment complex had ruptured.

Fifty-three of the 101 apartments were damaged, the fire department said. Twenty-four of the apartments were determined to be too dangerous for occupancy.

The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents. The fire department said it may take several weeks before residents can return to their apartments.

One resident was taken to the hospital with health issues unrelated to the event, the fire department said.