$50K grant to find contaminants at Muskegon site

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is providing a $50,000 grant to help investigate a contaminated property in Muskegon.

The property in question is the site of a former McDonald’s on West Michigan Avenue west of Terrace Street. Before it was a restaurant, it was a tire vulcanizing company, battery shop, auto repair shop, gas station, hat cleaner and dry cleaner, among other things.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (the new state environmental agency) said in a Thursday release that tests have already found solvents contaminating the soil. The grant will pay for further testing.

The brownfield grant went to the Muskegon Downtown Development Authority, which is managing testing and determining cleanup costs.

Once results are back and the site cleaned up, the owner will redevelop it. The plan is to put up a $9 million residential and commercial building. The project is expected to create about 90 jobs.