5 finalists for Muskegon Heights city manager position

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five finalists for Muskegon Heights’ city manager will be interviewed this week by city council.

The five candidates for the position are Giles Tucker, Troy Bell, Carolyn Burns, Darryl Todd and Dale Stuart. Below is background information on each candidate:

Giles Tucker is the executive director of Lincoln Park’s Downtown Development Authority and Economic Development Corporation. He held the position for nearly five years. Tucker graduated with a degree in political science and government from Eastern Michigan University. He also earned a master’s degree in public administration from Wayne State University.

Troy Bell has two bachelor’s degrees from the University of Miami in Economics and Sociology, a Master of Science degree in Public Finance and is currently pursuing a PHD from Purdue University.

Tucker is currently employed at a university as an instructor. Bell has years of experience in administration of schools and the public sector. He was previously employed as a deputy city manager and treasurer in Washington, a superintendent of schools and governmental affairs liaison in Florida and an assistant to a city manager in California.

Carolyn Burns is from the city of Oak Park in Southeast Michigan. She currently serves on Oak Park City Council as mayor pro-term and has held office for six years. Burns once served as chief of staff to former state Rep. Thomas F. Stallworth, D-Detroit, and was employed as a collections manager for DTE Energy and JP Morgan Chase in Detroit. She was also an office manager and grant administrator for the Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan.

Darryl Todd is from Muskegon Heights. He has served as previous interim president and CEO of Muskegon Area First, a county-wide economic development agency. Todd graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in business administration. He also earned a post-graduate certificate in paralegal studies and is currently pursuing a certificate in economic development.

Dale Stuart has previously served as city manager in several other cities in Michigan and held office as the Independence Township supervisor and trustee for 12 years. Stuart was most recently employed as the Oakland Township manager for four years until he resigned in March.

One of these five candidates will replace former Muskegon Heights City Manager Jake Eckholm. The city told 24 Hour News 8 back in February this year they mutually agreed to part ways with Eckholm.

There will be a meet-and-greet session where residents can meet the five candidates. It will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 in the city council chambers at Muskegon Heights City Hall. Candidate interviews will start at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. The final two interviews will start at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11.