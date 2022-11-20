MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 200 employees will be laid off from a Muskegon manufacturing plant next month.

Pace Industries will be laying off 244 employees due to “financial trouble,” according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state in early November.

The die-casting company will be closing two facilities in Muskegon, News 8’s partner MiBiz reports, including the one located at 2121 Latimer Dr. near East Laketon Avenue in Muskegon. Two other facilities will remain open.

“Pace Industries has been on a journey to evolve ways of working to drive operational effectiveness and continuous improvement. This has included evaluating opportunities to further sharpen the Company’s focus, including efficient management of capital investment and deployment of resources,” a PACE spokesperson told MiBiz in a statement. “This decision does not reflect any lack of dedication from the talented Muskegon team. However, it is a necessary measure considering current market dynamics.”

The layoffs are expected to start on Dec. 20 and will be finished by Dec. 31. Thirty-one salaried employees and 213 hourly employees will be laid off, according to the WARN notice.

The employees are not represented by a union.

Pace currently has 18 manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Mexico, along with two corporate offices in Novi, Michigan and in Arkansas, according to its website.