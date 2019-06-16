2-year-old taken from Muskegon Twp. home found safe

Muskegon County

Khaleesi Battle

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Township police say they have found Khaleesi Battle, who had been reported kidnapped from her home early Sunday morning.

The girl was found safe in Norton Shores. Police did not provide further details about her recovery.

They previously said Robert Battle, 28, and Niesha Wright, 28, took Khaleesi from the home where she lives with her mother. They said the girl’s mother was assaulted.

Authorities had suggested the suspects may be taking the little girl to Arkansas.

