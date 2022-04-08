MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Michigan State Police cruisers were damaged and two people were arrested following a high-speed chase in Muskegon County, according to state police.

MSP said in a news release that a sergeant from its Grand Rapids Post pulled over a Ford Edge around 8:15 p.m. Thursday on Jefferson Street near Summit Avenue in Muskegon Heights.

When speaking to the female driver, the sergeant noticed the passenger had a gun in the pocket of his hoodie. While asking about the handgun, the driver abruptly backed her vehicle up at a high rate of speed, ramming the front of the cruiser and then drove off, according to the release.

State police said the cruiser was damaged and unable to pursue the suspect. A second MSP cruiser with troopers inside was able to find the suspect as she drove on E. Pontaluna Road.

When the chase came to the intersection of Grand Haven Road, there was a northbound car stopped in the middle of the intersection. The suspect was able to get around it, but the MSP cruiser hit the car, according to MSP.

There were no reports of injuries in the crash.

The suspect continued driving on eastbound Pontaluna when she crashed while trying to get onto southbound US-31. Both suspects got out of the car and ran away from the crash scene. Both were found a short time later and taken into custody without incident, state police said.

The driver, a 22-year-old Lansing woman, faces multiple felony charges, including fleeing and eluding, malicious destruction of property of a patrol vehicle and outstanding warrants.

The passenger, a 24-year-old Muskegon man who is a parole absconder out of Lansing, faces felony firearm charges and multiple outstanding warrants.

Both suspects will be taken to the Muskegon County Jail after they are released from the hospital for treatment of injuries they got during the crash, state police said.

Their names have not been released pending arraignment.