MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two juveniles have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of a teenager in Muskegon.

Muskegon County chief assistant prosecutor Tim Maat confirmed two juveniles have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting investigation. The prosecutor’s office is reviewing possible charges.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning on Jiroch Street south of Irwin Avenue. The Muskegon Police Department said officers found the teen shot in the torso. He died at the scene.

Police said the victim was 15 years old, but a family member said the person killed was a 14-year-old who was visiting a friend. The teen’s name has not been released.

The police department did not say what led to the shooting.

The shooting happened not far from Muskegon High School. The school district said as a result, the school went into secure mode; no one was allowed in or out. At that time, a student entering campus was approached by a school resource officer. The student had a gun and was detained by police. Maat said the student was not connected to the Jiroch shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.