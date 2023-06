The scene of a motorcycle crash in Fruitport Township Sunday. (June 18, 2023)

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Fruitport Township Sunday afternoon, dispatch said.

Just before 2 p.m., officers with the Fruitport Police Department were sent to the area of South Mill Iron Road and Heights Ravenna Road for a motorcycle crash.

Two people were hurt, according to Muskegon County Central Dispatch. Their conditions are unknown.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

The scene of a motorcycle crash in Fruitport Township Sunday. (June 18, 2023)

The crash remains under investigation.