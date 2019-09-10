2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Muskegon Co.

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a three-vehicle involving a semi-truck in Muskegon County Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Whitehall Road and Witham Road in Laketon Township, north of Muskegon.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said a witness told authorities a northbound vehicle turned onto Whitehall Road from Witham Road when it went in front of a southbound vehicle.

The vehicles collided then the southbound vehicle collided with a northbound semi-truck on Whitehall Road, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The drivers of the vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

The semi-truck driver was checked out at the scene.

All drivers were wearing their seat belts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to the sheriff’s office.