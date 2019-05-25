Baby found with bodies at Whitehall-area motel

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Rodeway Inn along E. Colby Street near US-31 in Whitehall Township. (May 24, 2019)

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police found a 6-month-old baby alive alongside the bodies of two people in a motel near Whitehall Friday.

Michigan State Police say a trooper was sent to the Rodeway Inn on E. Colby Street near US-31 in Whitehall Township shortly before noon for a well-being check. In a room, he found the bodies of a 26-year-old woman and 28-year-old man.

Also in the room was a 6-month-old in "dire need of medical attention," MSP said. That child was later listed in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The cause of death of the two adults is not yet known, but there was no immediate indication of foul play. Autopsies are expected to be conducted Saturday.

People in the area said the bodies appear to have been in the room for some time.

The names of the dead were not released Friday night pending notification of family members.

The Rodeway Inn is the same place where the body of Antonio Wiggers was found in January. Authorities say Wiggers killed himself after killing Raymond Coleman.