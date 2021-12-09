18-year-old killed in Fruitport shooting

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fruitport Police say a man was shot and killed in Muskegon County Thursday morning.

It happened at 2:54 a.m. near South Third Avenue and Park Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an 18-year-old Norton Shores man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

The suspect, a 21-year-old from Norton Shores was taken into custody at the Muskegon County Jail in connection to the shooting.

The shooting was the result of prior conflicts between the victim and the suspect, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.