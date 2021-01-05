18-year-old dies following Muskegon shooting

An undated photo shows the side of a Muskegon police cruiser.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an 18-year-old Muskegon man has died following a shooting last week.

The shooting happened just before 3:45 a.m. Wednesday on Glen Oaks Drive, near Harvey Street.

Officers found Branson Cooper with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to a press release sent Tuesday by the Muskegon Police Department.

Investigators say several people of interest are in custody regarding the shooting. Officers are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon police 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.