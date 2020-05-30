Closings & Delays
18-month-old hit by car backing up in Muskegon Co.

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an 18-month-old girl is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway in Muskegon County.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Strand Road, off East River Road in Dalton Township, north of Muskegon.

The girl was hit as the vehicle was backing up in the driveway, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say she was taken to Mercy Health Hackley Campus and was later transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

