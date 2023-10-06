MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen is expected to face charges after a Muskegon man was shot in the leg Friday.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Kenneth Street near Isabella Avenue. The Muskegon Police Department said officers called there found a 38-year-old man shot in the leg. He was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

A 15-year-old was taken into custody.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a family dispute.

Some schools took security precautions while police were looking for the teen, but police stressed the teen was never on school property and never threatened any schools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.