MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — During the first Tuesday in August, neighborhoods across the nation will be participating in National Night Out — an effort to bring neighbors and law enforcement together to make communities safer.

Several West Michigan communities will be participating, including Muskegon. This year, 14 neighborhoods in Muskegon will be hosting parties on Aug. 1. Most are happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“They have a lot of activities for kids, a lot of cookouts happening. One of the unique ones is Glenside, they’re actually having a dog parade … a lot of family fun and just a really great way to get to know your neighbors,” said Police Community Coordinator Emily Morgenstern.

She said police and firefighters will be at each party.

“Citizens will be able to interact with law enforcement, ask them any questions they have and also get to meet their community officers, because we have officers assigned to each neighborhood,” said Morgenstern.

With new people moving to the area every day, the aim of the event is to build community among neighbors.

“You might be living in a neighborhood in a few years, but you might not know the people across the street,” Morgenstern said.

National Night out is “a way to get to know everyone that’s living around you and be part of the bigger community,” she added.

Below is a list of participating Muskegon neighborhoods: