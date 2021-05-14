11-year-old’s pantry blossoms in Muskegon neighborhood

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — An 11-year-old in Muskegon is doing her part to help her community: launching a curbside pantry to make sure her neighbors’ needs are covered.

Kaydence’s mother, Jasmine Young, says her daughter came up with the idea while stuck at home doing virtual learning this fall. What started in a filing cabinet last November has eventually bloomed to a nice, new wooden one.

Young says they have received item donations from about 30 people over the past two months — and have received around $1,000 in donations in the last month, which she says was a pleasant surprise and a bit overwhelming.

“I don’t think she expected so many people to donate to her. One thousand dollars to a kid is a lot of money,” Young said with a laugh. “For me that’s my favorite part is being able to see how good people are, which today it’s important to me that she recognizes how many good people there are in our community.”

Kaydence, 11, stands with her new food pantry in Muskegon (courtesy Jasmine Young)

Kaydence, 11, stands with her original food pantry in Muskegon (courtesy Jasmine Young)

Kaydence’s Free Little Pantry stocks food, baby items and personal hygiene products. She has recently focused on adding more snacks for neighborhood kids and is going to start stocking pet food.

To stop by the pantry or connect with them, head to their Facebook page.