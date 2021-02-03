10 Muskegon men face federal drug trafficking charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several Muskegon men face federal drug trafficking charges, authorities said.

Nine suspects were arrested Tuesday; one suspect has not yet been taken into custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say they seized about 339 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 113 grams of fentanyl, 93 grams of heroin and small quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine. Six handguns, $20,000 and $20,000 worth of jewelry were also recovered.

Two of the suspects, Corey Andre Chandler, 29, and Darrell Jonathon Martin II, 27, have been indicted by a federal grand jury. Both men face charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

An undated courtesy photo of Darrell Jonathon Martin.

Martin and Chandler are accused of trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine between April 2019 and July 2020. They face life in prison if convicted of the charges.

Martin is still at large, authorities say.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the following people have been arrested in connection to the case:

Zachary John Kennedy: One count of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting in distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Brent Wilkerson: One count of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and four counts of heroin distribution

Delando Johnson, 28: Three counts of heroin distribution

Carl Johnson, 42: Three counts crack cocaine distribution and one count of aiding and abetting in crack cocaine distribution

Courtney Harris, 31: One count of distributing crack cocaine

Daris Jefferson, 32: One count of heroin distribution

Alezay Coleman, 23: One count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Malik Jones-Smith, 25: Four counts of distribution of controlled substances including heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Distribution of controlled substances can be punishable of up to 20 years in prison with a fine of up to $1,000,000. Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine is punishable by 10 years to life in prison with a fine of up to $10,000,000.

The investigation is a part of Operation Interstate Zeus, which began in 2019. About 35 federal, state and local law enforcement officers helped execute arrest and search warrants across Muskegon and Muskegon Heights.