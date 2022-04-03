MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead and other is in custody after a Saturday afternoon stabbing at a Muskegon apartment complex.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers from the Muskegon Police Department were sent to the lobby area of Hartford Terrace Apartments, located at 1080 Terrace St.

When officers arrived, the found a 54-year-old Muskegon man who had an apparent stab would, the police department said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

Officers said they quickly identified a suspect, a 57-year-old Muskegon man, who was taken into custody without incident. He is being held at the Muskegon County Jail on open murder charges. His name has not been released.

Police said that the preliminary investigation shows that both men knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.

This incident remains under investigaiton.