MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested after one man was killed and another man was shot early Monday morning in Muskegon.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers with the Muskegon Police Department were sent to a home on Huston Avenue near Jefferson Street for a shooting.

Responding officers found a 36-year-old Muskegon man who had been shot and killed. A second man, an 18-year-old from Muskegon, was also shot. MPD said he was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Two people, a 33-year-old Ludington man and a 24-year-old Ludington woman, were arrested after a pursuit, MPD said. They are both being held in the Muskegon County Jail.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

The shooting remains under investigation.